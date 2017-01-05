Voiceless Victims: An inside look into New Hanover Animal Services

The word "control" was eliminated when the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office took over the animal shelter from the Health Department in 2012.

No one controls the rescued animals, they provide services to them.

A new sign was promptly placed out front: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services, but a new name can hardly overcome the decades of stigma and assumptions that the shelter has been labeled with.

“A lot of people call this place the dog pound but it’s the shelter,” noted Officer Stephen Watson. “We shelter these animals from being hit by a car, from being attacked by another animal, from all sorts of things."

Take a seat behind the front desk of Animal Services during WECT's documentary Voiceless Victims Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. Some of the stories and images you will see are not intended for our younger viewers.

Cases of abuse and neglect are hard for most anyone to witness. We ask you to use your discretion in viewing and hope you will join us for an unfiltered glimpse of what it takes every day to keep our pets safe.

