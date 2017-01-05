What's for lunch January 6th?

Bladen County
Mac & Cheese
Breadstick
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Collard Greens
Pinto Beans
Brunswick County
Macaroni & Cheese w/Roll
Hot Dog w/Chili
Baked French Fries
Green Peas
Apple Crisp
Columbus County
Pizza
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Peaches
Side Salad
Milk
Duplin County
Pepperoni Pizza
Tossed Side Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Beef Enchilada w/Spanish Rice
Chicken Egg Rolls
Oriental Vegetables
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Hot Ham & Cheese
Italian Salad
Ham, Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Steamed Spinach
Tomato Wedges
Side Salad
Banana
Mandarin Oranges
Whiteville City Schools
Pepperoni Pizza
Ham& Cheese on a Bun
Oven Baked Crinkle Fries
Fresh Carrot Dippers
Pineapple Tidbits
