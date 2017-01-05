What's for lunch January 6th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 6th?

Bladen County

Mac & Cheese

Breadstick

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

w/ Lettuce & Tomato

Collard Greens

Pinto Beans

Brunswick County

Macaroni & Cheese w/Roll

Hot Dog w/Chili

Baked French Fries

Green Peas

Apple Crisp

Columbus County

Pizza

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Peaches

Side Salad

Milk

Duplin County

Pepperoni Pizza

Tossed Side Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Strawberry Cup

New Hanover County

Beef Enchilada w/Spanish Rice

Chicken Egg Rolls

Oriental Vegetables

Garden Salad

Diced Peaches

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Hot Ham & Cheese

Italian Salad

Ham, Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Steamed Spinach

Tomato Wedges

Side Salad

Banana

Mandarin Oranges

Fruit Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Pepperoni Pizza

Ham& Cheese on a Bun

Oven Baked Crinkle Fries

Fresh Carrot Dippers

Pineapple Tidbits

