South Brunswick's Abigail Spivey named WECT Athlete of the week

South Brunswick’s Abigail Spivey is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week, Spivey helped led the Cougars to a 3-0 record at the Cape Fear Holiday Challenge.

The senior averaged 21 points, five assists and three steals in the three wins.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete?

Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.