South Brunswick's Abigail Spivey named WECT Athlete of the week (Source: WECT)
SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) -
South Brunswick’s Abigail Spivey is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past week, Spivey helped led the Cougars to a 3-0 record at the Cape Fear Holiday Challenge.
The senior averaged 21 points, five assists and three steals in the three wins.
