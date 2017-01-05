South Brunswick's Abigail Spivey named WECT Athlete of the week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) -

South Brunswick’s Abigail Spivey is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week, Spivey helped led the Cougars to a 3-0 record at the Cape Fear Holiday Challenge.

The senior averaged 21 points, five assists and three steals in the three wins.
 
