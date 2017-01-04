Gov. Cooper inauguration events postponed due to winter weather - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Gov. Cooper inauguration events postponed due to winter weather

The forecast for snow on Saturday has forced changes with the schedule of events surrounding Gov. Roy Cooper's inauguration. (Source: ncdoj.com) The forecast for snow on Saturday has forced changes with the schedule of events surrounding Gov. Roy Cooper's inauguration. (Source: ncdoj.com)
RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

Due to winter weather, the Committee of Inaugural Ceremonies has postponed the inaugural events on Saturday and Sunday after consultation with North Carolina Emergency Management.

The Prayer Service on Friday will still take place as scheduled.

The Oaths of Office for the Council of State Officers will be moved to the Governor's Mansion tomorrow. More information will be released soon. 
 
Prayer Service
10 a.m.–11 a.m.
First Baptist Church
101 S. Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC 27601
 

Click here for more information on the events: http://www.ncinaugural.org/

