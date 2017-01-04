5-year-old student wanders away from New Hanover Co. school

Scary moments Wednesday after a New Hanover County 5-year-old walked away from his elementary school unattended. Several good Samaritans saw him wandering very close to the road and stopped to help.

This all happened just after 11 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Elementary School.

Zach Rhinelander was on his way to a job site in the neighborhood when he said he saw the child who looked too young to be alone.

"I kept expecting to see the mother or the brother, or the father or somebody…and then the little guy, he was on the sidewalk and maybe he was looking at something on the ground and he was closer to the road than a 5-year-old should be. And then at that point it's like, no one's looking after this child," Rhinelander said of what prompted him to stop and ask if the child was okay.

Rhinelander said the little boy told him his name and age, but didn't know his address or phone number. At that point, another bystander called the school to see if they were missing a child, and the principal and vice principal came to collect him.

Rhinelander said school officials did not thank him for stopping to help and were rude when he asked for an explanation.

"I said to the principal, ‘This seems highly irregular,’” Rhinelander recalled. “And she said, ‘Yes, this is highly irregular.’ I said, ‘Well how often does this occur at your school?’ At which point she just stonewalled me, refused to interact with me."

When reached for comment, officials at Forest Hills Elementary referred us to Central Office.

Dr. Rick Holliday, assistant superintendent for New Hanover County Schools, said they do their best to keep an eye on kids at all times, but things can go wrong.

"They are children, and they are mobile. And we are not minimizing it in any way, shape form or fashion, but they are children and it is going to happen,” Holliday said of children walking away from school.

Holliday said it is rare for this to happen, but not unheard of. When a child wanders away, they notify the parents immediately and work with them to put in place additional safeguards for a particular child once they have shown a tendency to wander.

He also noted that they have always been able to find children who walk away, usually quickly and not far from the school. Holliday said kids can wander away in many settings, including when parents are in charge.

Due to fire code regulations, school officials cannot lock the doors to keep kids inside. But Rhinelander, who is also a father, did not feel that the schools were doing enough to properly supervise the young children in their charge.

“He’s 5. I wouldn’t let my kid walk down an empty hallway when he’s 5 without someone peeping out the door making sure he got there all right. I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Rhinelander said. While he was very nervous about the child’s proximity to a busy road, a creek, and strangers who may not have been so benevolent, he was relieved that so many people stopped to help.

“I feel reassured that within moments, 5 or 6 people got involved in figuring out what the plight of this little boy was. But the what ifs can spin out of control very quickly.”

