Jonathan Cooper signs with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Hoggard standout Jonathan Cooper to add depth to their offensive line.
Cooper worked out for the Cowboys on Tuesday. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
Cooper joins the Cowboys after being released by the Cleveland Browns last week. He started three games for the Browns after being released by the New England Patriots in October. Cooper was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft.
The 6-2, 310-pound Cooper has battled injuries his entire career, starting 14 of his 29 career games.
