New Hanover Co. fire captain arrested on DWI charge

A New Hanover County fire captain was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the Monkey Junction area early Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Brewer said a deputy spotted Raymond Alfred Martin, 30, driving his Chevrolet Tahoe erratically and performed a traffic stop.

Once pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol coming from Martin and performed a field sobriety test, Brewer said.

Martin was arrested and charged with one count of driving while impaired.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500 unsecured bond.

Martin has been with New Hanover County Fire Rescue since 2007 and was promoted to captain in 2015.

