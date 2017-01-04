Homeowners finally able to move back in after Hurricane Matthew

Homeowners along the Black River Basin are still in recovery months after Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WECT)

With the deadline to register for FEMA assistance less than a week away, some homeowners in Pender County still aren't able to return home. Ervin Ezzell lives on Heading Bluff Road, and said he and many others had to gut their homes completely.

“(Hurricane) Floyd got about 18 inches in my house. Which was bad, but Matthew was worse, a whole lot worse," Ezzell said. "It got 58-60 inches in my house during Matthew.”

Ezzell considers himself lucky, and said he was able to save some of his family's things, but said he didn't have enough time to save pictures or family keepsakes.

“A day, a day and a half, that’s all you hardly had time to move anything, it was so quick,” he said about the flood.

While the water rose quickly, it receded slowly and the impact lasted even longer.

“That’s when you get the carpenters in and just tear everything out and completely, completely, 8 foot up, you have to re-do everything,” Ezzell said.

Ezzell said repairs are nearly complete at his house, and he hopes to move back in by Sunday. He said even after the home is complete, he'll have to start working on his family farm. He expects that will take an additional six months.

He said while it has been a hard few months, he is grateful to everyone that has stepped in to help. Despite the long recovery, Ezzell said he doesn't plan to move from the area.

“You say why do you live there, why don’t you move? But my roots are here and I wouldn’t be satisfied anywhere else,” he said.

Anyone still needing assistance should contact FEMA before Jan. 9 at 800-621-3362, or contact them on their website here.

