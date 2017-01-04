Rouzer says he opposed Republican plans to gut ethics office

U.S. Representative David Rouzer (NC-7) issued a statement Wednesday on Facebook indicating that he did not support Republican-led efforts to bring an independent ethics office under the control of Congress.

The move was initially proposed and approved in a closed door meeting of Republicans Monday, on the eve of the new Congressional session. It was met by a lot of resistance, including a rebuke from President-Elect Donald Trump, who indicated that members of Congress had more important things to consider. Republicans reversed course Tuesday and dropped the plans to move the office under the control of the House Ethics committee.

Since the vote took place during a closed door meeting, there was no public record of whether the representatives supported the measure or not. Rouzer issued a statement Wednesday after indicating he received questions about the position he took in the meeting.

"Due to the interest and questions generated over the course of the past few days resulting from the House Republican Conference vote to make modifications to the Office of Congressional Ethics, the following is an official statement on my vote against that particular amendment during the deliberations on the proposed House rule package: 'I voted against the amendment making changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics because I thought it was a mistake. Though many of my colleagues believe that modifications are merited, it is never a good idea to short sell a major change. Further, I felt it would distract attention away from the real issues we are focused on to Make America Great Again.'"

