Supply man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving teenage victims

Michael Charles Jacobs entered a guilty plea in Brunswick County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree sex offense. (Source: District Attorney's Office)

A 35-year-old Supply man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to a pair of child sex crimes Wednesday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Michael Charles Jacobs entered a guilty plea in Brunswick County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree sex offense.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell sentenced Jacobs to serve two consecutive sentences of 58 to 130 months for a maximum of 21 years total in prison.

Jacobs was arrested in December 2015 on accusations he committed sex crimes against two female victims, who were teenagers at the time of the offenses.

Bell ordered Jacobs to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be placed on lifetime satellite-based monitoring upon the completion of his sentence.

Bell also entered a lifetime no-contact order on behalf of the victims.

