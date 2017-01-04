East Bladen football team grateful for community support after locker room theft

Following the theft of dozens of football players' wallets, phones, and personal items which was preceded by a one-point loss to South Columbus in the playoffs, East Bladen saw a rush of community support to help replace what was lost and make it a memorable holiday for the team. The following is a statement from Coach Robby Priest:

"The East Bladen High School Football team would like to thank everyone that donated to help replace the stolen items. The outpouring of generosity, across the state, was beyond belief. Your acts of kindness have helped our young men learn some great life lessons: they have learned how to be there for someone in a time of need and also how to take a negative situation and find a way to turn it into something positive.

Our young men are blessed to be surrounded by so many thoughtful people, from our local communities, as well as the neighboring counties across the state of North Carolina. Thank you once again in helping to teach our young men some valuable life lessons as well as showing them how much you care!

Thank You All & Go Eagles!"

A link to the original story can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.