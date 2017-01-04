Wilmington Kmart to close its doors

The Kmart, located at 815 S College Rd, is one of 78 Kmart stores that will be closing this spring. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Kmart will soon be closing its doors, Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart, announced Wednesday.

The Kmart, located at 815 S College Rd, is one of 78 Kmart stores that will be closing this spring. Sears Holdings informed associates Wednesday of the closure.

“Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced,” the company stated in their release.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores. Eligible associates impacted by the closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart and Sears stores.

As part of the announcement, the company said 26 Sears stores will also be closing this spring.

On Dec. 27, 2016, Sears Holdings announced 30 Kmart and 16 Sears stores would be closing this spring.

For a complete list of the recent closures announced, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.