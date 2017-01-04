Bladen Co. man missing since November

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

According to officials, the family of Dean Anthony Clark Jr., 32, reported him missing on Dec. 30 but haven't seen or heard from him since November.

Clark's father told authorities that until November, he talked to his son on the phone weekly.

Officials said Clark is considered homeless but was last known to be living in the Council area of Bladen County. He is known to frequent Clarkton, Whiteville, and Lumberton.

Clark is 5'10" tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and flowered pajama bottom pants.

If you have information about Clark's whereabouts, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at 910-862-6960.

