Man pleads guilty in shooting of football coach

A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a football coach as he left practice in October 2015.

Roy Augusta Smith, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in New Hanover County Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also attained the status of a habitual felon. Smith was sentenced to 117 to 153 months in prison.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Maujaahid Muhammad was leaving the Martin Luther King Center where he was coaching his son's football team when the child's mother and the defendant's girlfriend, Shiquoria Hines approached their vehicle. Hines was upset that the child was with Muhammad.

As Muhammad attempted to leave the area in his car, Smith fired a round into the vehicle, striking Muhammad in the leg. He spent four days in the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Smith has previous convictions for possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a l;aw enforcement officer with a firearm, sell/deliver cocaine and numerous misdemeanors.

