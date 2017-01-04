Authorities investigating reported home invasion in Burgaw

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people suspected in a reported home invasion in Burgaw early Wednesday morning. (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Department)

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people suspected in a reported home invasion in Burgaw early Wednesday morning.

According to sheriff's office officials, a resident in the 1500 block of Croomsbridge Road said a man and a woman broke into his house and he fired shots at them at approximately 3:30 a.m. The man and woman then fled the scene.

Shell casings were found at the scene but authorities have not found any evidence that anyone was struck by gunfire.

The resident told sheriff's office officials that he met the woman at a bar earlier in the night and that she and another man later broke into his home.

The SABLE helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects.

