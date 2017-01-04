Emergency crews respond to Castle Hayne house fire

Investigators believe a house fire that sparked in Castle Hayne early Wednesday morning was due to electrical wiring.

According to officials, emergency crews from New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the city of Wilmington responded to 2817 Swartville Road around 1:15 a.m. after people inside the home noticed smoke and called 911.

Everyone got out the house safely.

Deputy Fire Marshal Ray Griswold said the fire appeared to start at the rear of the home in the crawlspace underneath the kitchen and bedroom areas.

Griswold said due to the home's construction -- it was built in 1935 -- the flames were contained to the section of the crawlspace where it originated. Heavy, aged lumber used for the flooring kept the fire from spreading, Griswold explained.

The living area of the home suffered some heat, smoke, and water damage but a dollar amount for the damage has yet to be determined due to the home's construction.

