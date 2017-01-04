New Hanover escapes thriller against Laney - HS Hoops Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover escapes thriller against Laney - HS Hoops Scoreboard

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
Connect
Scores from the high school hoops scene Tuesday (Source:WECT) Scores from the high school hoops scene Tuesday (Source:WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Boys

Chris Bennett scored 14 points including consecutive buckets in an impressive 4th quarter stretch, but New Hanover's defense came up clutch on the final possession to seal a 43-41 win at Brogden Hall. 

Whiteville - 60 

East Columbus - 50 

Topsail- 45

Ashley - 47 A Daitreon Daye buzzer beater lifted the Screaming Eagles past Topsail. Ashley remains unbeated in MEC play.

Hoggard - 48

West Brunswick - 62 

Coastal Christian - 45

Wilmington Christian - 19

North Brunswick - 63

Croatan - 43 

West Bladen - 70

Trask - 53

Wallace Rose-Hill - 75

Union - 26 

Girls 

Topsail - 42

Ashley - 36

Wilmington Christian - 32

Coastal Christian - 22

Hoggard - 55

West Brunswick - 36

North Brunswick - 53

Croatan - 29 

East Bladen - 61

Pender - 30 

West Bladen - 36

Trask - 16 

Wallace Rose-Hill - 40 

Union - 13 

Powered by Frankly