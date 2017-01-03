Wilmington City Councilman Earl Sheridan will not seek re-election

Wilmington City Councilman Earl Sheridan says he will not seek a fourth term (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington City Councilman Earl Sheridan told WECT Tuesday night that he will not seek re-election.

Sheridan has served three terms on council. He was first elected in 2005, then re-elected in 2009 and 2013.

Dr. Sheridan, a UNCW professor in the Department of Public and International Affairs, has also served as Mayor Pro-tem during his time on council.

There will be at least one opening on Wilmington's city council later this year. Council members Kevin O'Grady and Charlie Rivenbark are up for re-election in 2017, along with Mayor Bill Saffo.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.