UPDATE: Columbus Co. woman killed in Whiteville crash

A Columbus County woman was killed following a two-vehicle accident in Whiteville Tuesday night.

According to officials with the Whiteville Police Department, the accident happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of JK Powell Boulevard and Lewis Street.

Derrica Maria Jackson of Lake Waccamaw was traveling west on Lewis Street in a 2002 Ford sedan when she collided with William Douglas Coleman of Whiteville who was traveling north on JK Powell Boulevard in a 2011 Ford truck.

Jackson was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach where she later died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Ayana Nicole Williams, a passenger in Jackson's car, and Coleman were taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville for treatment.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

