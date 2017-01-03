UPDATE: Columbus Co. woman killed in Whiteville crash

A Whiteville Firefighter looks on as crews work the scene of a serious crash on J.K. Powell Boulevard in Whiteville. (Source: Viewer submitted)

Emergency crews appear to be loading a person onto an ambulance after a serious crash Tuesday night in Whiteville. (Source: Viewer submitted)

Crews had to pull at least one person out of a vehicle after a serious crash in Whiteville. (Source: Viewer submitted)

A Columbus County woman was killed following a two-vehicle accident in Whiteville Tuesday night.

According to officials with the Whiteville Police Department, the accident happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of JK Powell Boulevard and Lewis Street.

Derrica Maria Jackson of Lake Waccamaw was traveling west on Lewis Street in a 2002 Ford sedan when she collided with William Douglas Coleman of Whiteville who was traveling north on JK Powell Boulevard in a 2011 Ford truck.

Jackson was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach where she later died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Ayana Nicole Williams, a passenger in Jackson's car, and Coleman were taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville for treatment.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

