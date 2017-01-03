Whoopi Goldberg to perform at CFCC's Wilson Center

Best-selling author, producer and humanitarian Whoopi Goldberg is coming to The Wilson Center on Friday, June 23.

Goldberg has won Grammy, Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy and Tony Awards.

Her films include The Color Purple, Ghost, Sister Act, The Lion King and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

Her television credits range from series, mini-series and talk shows to movies and specials. She is a mainstay on the Emmy Award-winning television show, The View and was seen recently in the feature film, Big Stone Gap. Her latest producing project, According to Alex, premiered on Centric in October and her latest book If Someone Says “You Complete Me”…Run! is available now.

Tickets to see Whoopi Goldberg go on sale Jan. 6.

