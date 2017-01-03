Teen's homicide still unsolved one year later

On the anniversary of Aljhean Williams' death, his family released balloons to honor his memory on Tuesday. Police found the 14-year-old's body on the road on Jan. 3, 2016.

Family members have started an organization in his honor, an anti-violence group that provides scholarships. The Aljhean Williams Teens Against Violence was started by Lloyd James, Williams' uncle.

James said he hopes anyone with information on Williams' death reports it, but that he has the closure he needs through the work they do in the community.

"Don't retaliate, let law enforcement, let God, let nature take it's course, and whatever will happen to that person will happen. But don't go out and try and stop their life and ruin yours," James said.

James is committed to spreading positivity. He hopes for more youth involvement in the organization, and said he knows it's what Williams would have wanted.

Williams' family also held a celebration on Sunday to honor him. Community members spoke out against gang violence and involvement.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.