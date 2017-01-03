Suspect in Wilmington kidnapping, rape incident makes first court appearance

A validated gang member arrested in connection to a violent kidnapping and sexual assault in Wilmington made his first appearance in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday.

Titus Nafis Lee, 19, of Wilmington, was taken into custody by US Marshals on Dec. 7, 2016 after Wilmington Police Department detectives secured warrants for two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape. He was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary in connection with the incident on Nov. 22, 2016. Officials said community tips helped identify and locate Lee.

During his first appearance Tuesday, prosecutors announced Lee will have a total of six sexual assault charges filed against him, although the specific charges were not provided. The judge also ruled he would be tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

His next court date was set for Jan. 19.

The incident

Police said Lee forced his way into an apartment on Litchfield Way with a gun, assaulted a man and woman inside, then made the couple drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.

While en route to the ATM, Lee picked up 27-year-old Treddia Marie Sullivan, who was arrested Nov. 28 on two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

Lee then forced the victims back to their apartment where he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Officials said Lee was living in the same apartment complex where the alleged incident occurred.

Past criminal activity

At the time of the incident, Lee was out on bond for charges stemming from a shooting in October 2015. Police said Lee fired into the back of vehicle occupied by three women following a verbal dispute.

Lee has prior convictions for speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving, possession of a schedule VI substance, and possession of drug, according to NC Department of Corrections records.

DOC records show Sullivan also has prior convictions in New Hanover and Sampson counties.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.