UPDATE: Missing Brunswick Co. teen found safe

A photo of a vehicle that is the same make, model, and color of the car driven by Boyd. (Source: BCSO)

Missing Brunswick county teen Macayla Wallace and her boyfriend River Boyd have been located and are safe.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Department reported on social media Wednesday night that a missing teenager had been spotted in another state.

The sheriff's office Facebook post said Macayla Wallace was seen at the southbound on-ramp of Highway 95 in Hammer, South Carolina at approximately 12:25 p.m. She was reportedly seen with her boyfriend, River Boyd, 16, and has dyed her hair dark red.

"She and River Boyd were holding a sign that stated the two were attempting to travel to Florida," the post said.

Before she was reported missing, Macayla was last seen leaving South Brunswick High School in Boyd's silver 2011 Honda Civic with NC tags BBY-4237.

The teens left campus around 8 a.m. Tuesday in an unknown direction.

#MISSING Macayla was last seen on 1/3/17 & may be in the company of River Boyd, traveling in a 2007 silver Honda Civic. NC plates BBY4237 pic.twitter.com/R5ce8FHcDL — NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 4, 2017

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who shared and provided information in helping to locate the teens.

