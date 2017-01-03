My turn: Private votes leads to distrust of elected leaders

I’m just guessing here, but when I hear people call for smaller government, I don’t think they’re asking our political leaders to start by eliminating the folks who investigate politicians.

But while you were hopefully enjoying the last moments of your long holiday season, some of our leaders in Washington seemed to be taking advantage of that distraction to try to change the Office of Congressional Ethics.

This independent body has worked since 2008 to investigate claims of abuse or corruption among members of Congress. But in a private vote held in a closed-door meeting, 121 House Republicans agreed to put that group under the control of, you guessed it, Congress.

This is one move. It’ll get a little coverage and people will most likely forget about it. But this is the same type of stuff that promotes cynicism and causes many of us to distrust for our elected leaders. Why can’t they understand that?

That's my turn. Now it's your turn.

Emailed comments from viewers:

Where was your complaint on the Democrats voting Obamacare into existence in the middle of the night behind closed doors??? Double standard in your dictionary??

********

Thank you for speaking out on the antics of Congress, as you did today, January 3rd. i can only say 'Amen.' They're not all that stupid, but how is it the most stupid seem to end up as our leaders?

********

It is the height of naivety to assume that the "independent ethics committee" set up by Obama's congress is not a group of partisan hacks of the "Democratic Party establishment" How many Constitutional Conservatives are on the committee? Who have they reported? Any Democrats? At least with Congressional control, when the Democrats come in they will fill it up with their henchmen and the Republicans do the same. At least they aren't playing any games pretending it is something it's not.