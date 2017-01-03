Wilmington man held without bail in September killing - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington man held without bail in September killing

By: Brandon Wissbaum, Assignment Manager
A man arrested by US Marshals in Philadelphia for a September killing in Wilmington made his first appearance in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday.

Zibree Brawley-Washington, 18, was extradited to Wilmington on Friday from the Philadelphia jail he had been in custody in since being located on Oct. 4, 2016.

Brawley-Washington is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 45-year-old Johnny Lee Johnson, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on the front porch of his home on North 13th Street on Sept. 20, 2016.

In Brawley-Washington’s court appearance, Judge Sandra Ray determined Brawley-Washington will remain in jail without bond, and appointed him a defense attorney.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Brawley-Washington was convicted of larceny in December 2015, communicating threats in February 2016, and wanton injury to property in March 2016. 

