City votes to lease space in Harrelson Building

A resolution authorizing a lease agreement for the use of the fifth floor of the Harrelson Building is on the city council's agenda for Tuesday night's meeting. (Source: WECT)

City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution giving staff and council members a little more room to work.

A resolution authorizing a lease agreement for the use of the fifth floor of the Harrelson Building was approved on the city council's agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.

The city will lease the approximately 9,665 square foot space at a cost of $23 per square foot. The cost for the first year would be about $222,000, and the seven-year lease would include a 2.5 percent escalator each year.

One of the main goals for the additional space in the building located at 115 N. Third Street is to give city council members space to work.

"The city council hasn't had any office space," Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. "We're city that is growing. We have over 120,000 people. There's a lot of demand for their time. It's just time for them to have their own office space."

According to information prepared for the city council, one of the critical factors in the city staff's recommendation of the space is a large conference room on the floor. The Lord Spencer Conference Room has become inadequate to handle the number of people who attend the city council's agenda meetings, staff stated.

Leasing the space will allow more room for the city's human resources department.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.