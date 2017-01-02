Gov. Cooper announces senior staff appointments

Political strategist Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP state convention in Wilmington on June 3.More >>
A bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County has cleared its first legislative hurdle by unanimous vote. The bill needs approval in a second committee before making it to the floor for a full House vote.More >>
New Hanover County legislators Michael Lee and Holly Grange have filed companion bills looking to increase the amount put into the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Fund from the current $30 million to $55 million in recurring money.More >>
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.More >>
Democrat State Senator Joel Ford (Mecklenburg) accused Democrat Governor Roy Cooper of “moving the goal post” on a deal to repeal House Bill 2.More >>
