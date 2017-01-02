Gov. Cooper announces senior staff appointments

Governor Roy Cooper has named several new senior staff members, including some people who worked with Cooper in the North Carolina Department of Justice.

In a news release, it was announced Cooper has appointed Charlie Perusse as the State Budget Director. The release says

“Perusse has experience administering state budgets and writing them to lead Office of State Budget and Management”. Perusse is leaving the UNC System, where he is Chief Operating Officer. He has also worked as State Budget Director and as a lead fiscal analyst for the General Assembly.



Barbara Gibson will direct the Office of State Human Resources, after leading the Human Resources Department at the state Department of Justice for 16 years.



William McKinney, who served as Cooper’s Special Counsel in the Attorney General’s Office, will serve as Legal Counsel to the governor and advise him on legal affairs. Along with working in private practice, McKinney has experience working for the United States State Department.



Noelle Talley will move from Public Information Officer at the North Carolina Department of Justice to the Governor’s Press Office.

“We are putting together a deeply talented team and I’m excited that these experienced leaders with proven results will help me move our state forward,” Cooper said in the email news release. He is expected to announce more senior staff and cabinet positions.

Cooper took the oath of office early Sunday morning in Raleigh, and his public inauguration ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, January 7 in Raleigh.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

