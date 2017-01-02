National Saltwater Series Seminar Coming to Wilmington

On January 14, the Hilton Wilmington Riverside will host the 30th annual Saltwater Sportsman National Seminar Series.

The event bring professional anglers from around the country to Wilmington for hours of instruction on the best ways and tips to improve fishing.

According to the website, the program's “no holds barred” format requires its experts to reveal their prime fishing spots, the best times to fish them, and the best baits and lures to use.'

"One of the things s that I feel like is very unique in the Wilmington area, especially North Carolina coast fishing, is we truly have all seasons," said Capt. Jot Owens, who will speak at the event. "We have spring, winter, fall summer, we have it all. Which is really great because about the time one fishery slows down, another picks up."

Wilmington is one of eight cities that the tour will travel to in 2017.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link.

Among perks included with the ticket are -

Five hours of fishing instruction from leading national and regional angling authorities

One year subscription or extension to Salt Water Sportsman

Course textbook

Roffer’s Ocean Fishing Forecast Analysis

$10.00 Bass Pro Shops discount card on purchase of $75.00 or more

Bottle of OrPine Wash & Wax

Can of Corrosion Block

Star tron Fuel Additive

Star brite Xtreme Clean

