Take care of your old Christmas tree: Eugene Ashley High NJROTC's 'Holiday Haul Away'

Members of Eugene Ashley HIgh NJROTC will pick up your Christmas tree and recycle it from January 2 until January 17. (Source: WECT)

It's about that time of year, we've started the new year, and there may be more needles on your floor than your Christmas tree. Eugene Ashley High School's NJROTC program is offering a service to take the tree of your hands and recycle it.

"There are some elderly people that can't get up, put it on top of their car and bring it all the way down here so this helps them out," said Christopher Bennett, a member of NJROTC.

The "Holiday Haul Away" is exactly what it sounds like. Members of the program ride around Wilmington to pick up old Christmas trees. Donations aren't required, but any money the members raise goes directly back into the organization.

Bennett and his fellow member Tabitha Lee are the two members that kicked off the first day of picking up trees. They are following the footsteps of last year's members. After stopping by a few houses, Lee already could tell it would be a memorable experience.

"It really just puts a smile on your face, you are getting something out of it but it's more or less helping them," said Lee. "Whether they give a donation or not you are getting out in the community, you are putting your face out there, you're name out there and later on down the road if you need help then you have them."

It was a little wet out for the first day of "Holiday Haul Away," but one of their first customers doesn't think they will mind.

"I'm sure they are not going to let a little water give them a problem or anything," said Mary Heintz.

Heintz, a former Navy nurse, was more than willing to give a donation to the young men and women who are dedicated to service.

"It brought back a lot of memories of the young men and women that served and who were patients in South Carolina where I was serving in their Naval Hospital," added Heintz.

The NJROTC members will pick up your tree from now until January 17 and they are prepared to take on dozens of requests.

"If we raise $5,000 {Battalion} Chief has promised to die his hair pink for cancer awareness next October."

A small incentive to help more people with their "De-Christmasing" needs.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.