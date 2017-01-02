Legal aid to determine eligibility to have criminal record cleared

Tuesday Legal Aid of North Carolina held a free Criminal Record Expungement Clinic in Wilmington.

Hundreds of participants came out to determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their criminal records.

Attendees watched a video and asked questions to a virtual attorney via Skype.

Individuals in the audience got applications to fill out and email or fax to legal aide.

The information is evaluated to determine if the case qualifies for possibly being expunged.

Some offenses that may qualify are drug or gang-related offenses, juvenile delinquency, and charges that result in mistaken identity.

"I believe it is a blessing for this event to take place here in Wilmington North Carolina due to the opportunities that it may give to certain individuals in life as myself. I believe and feel it is to possible to hire legal aid society and look forward to get a certificate of relief," said Michael Colon an attendee of the event.

If you did not have the chance to attend the information session the next opportunity will be on April 4 at the the Wilmington library on Chestnut street.

