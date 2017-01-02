Taxi driver allegedly robbed at gunpoint early Monday

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are searching for a man accused of robbing a taxi driver early Monday morning.
According to police, the driver for Port City Taxi picked someone up at the Dig & Dive sports bar off Lancelot Lane who requested a ride to Campus Cove off of Randall Parkway.
During the ride, the man asked the driver to pull over into the parking lot of the old China Buffet next to the Super 8 Motel. He pulled a gun, took money, and snatched the keys to the cab.
The man ran behind the old restaurant and Super 8 Motel towards Darlington Avenue.
Units searched the area but didn't find anything.
