New laws bring residents to NC, increase tolls

By: Janine Bowen

RALEIGH, NC (WRAL) - North Carolina welcomed dozens of new residents on the first day of the new year thanks to a new law that went into effect.

Beginning Jan. 1, the boundary line between North and South Carolina changed after former Gov. Pat McCrory signed an executive order moving the state line about 50 to 100 feet in areas east and west of Charlotte.

About 50 homeowners from South Carolina became North Carolina residents as a result of the law.

Another law that went into effect Sunday impacts teenagers in foster care throughout the state.

Under the new law, those teens may continue receiving support services from age 18 through 21.

