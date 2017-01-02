Seahawks host Phoenix Monday night

The UNCW men's basketball team, coming off of a 76-67 victory over Towson in its CAA opener Saturday, will play host to conference rival Elon Monday night. (Source: UNCW)

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Trask Coliseum.

The contest will mark the third game in six days for the Seahawks (12-2).

Elon (8-6) dropped its league opener Saturday, a 66-54 loss to College of Charleston.

"As usual, we expect another very tough game," UNCW coach Kevin Keatts said. "Matt (Matheny) does a great job with his team and they will be well prepared. They are very disciplined, have good depth and will be focused. Every conference game will be a big challenge for us."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Elon

Sophomore forward Tyler Seiberg leads the Phoenix in rebounds per game (6.4) and total blocks (12). He's second on the team in scoring (12.5 ppg) and has scored at least 14 points in four of the last six games.

UNCW

Senior guard Denzel Ingram is third on the Seahawks with 14.1 points per game but has lead the squad in scoring the last three games. Ingram easily paces UNCW in assists with 79, more than twice as many as any other Seahawk. He's also shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.

NOTES

This makes just the sixth home game of the season for UNCW, which is 5-0 in Trask.

The Seahawks own a slim 8-7 edge in the all-time series with Elon but are 5-0 against the Phoenix in Trask.

Sophomore guard C.J. Bryce leads UNCW in scoring with 17.6 points per game. He's scored in double figures in 12 of the 14 games this season.

