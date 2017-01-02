Man wanted in Holly Ridge truck theft arrested

Reginald Brown, 35, of Hampstead, has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. (Source: Onslow Co. Detention Center)

A man wanted in the theft of a truck in Holly Ridge turned himself into authorities Sunday night.

According to Holly Ridge Police Department officials, Reginald Maurice Brown turned himself over to a Pender County deputy.

Brown, 35, of Hampstead, has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

The arrest is in connection to the theft of a 2005 Dodge 1500 truck from the Speedway at 400 Highway 17 North shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

