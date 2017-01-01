Man shot in the leg during armed robbery in Wilmington

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Sunday. (Source: WECT)

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg during an armed robbery in Wilmington Sunday night.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Sixth Street around 11:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a person was shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 41-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

The victim told police that two men wearing ski masks jumped him and forced him to the ground at gunpoint. The suspects took the victim's truck keys and started driving away.

The victim said he tried to chase after the men but was shot in the leg. Police found the truck abandoned near North Tenth and Rankin streets.

Jenny Burwell, who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, said the suspects knocked on her window before the shooting. He went out to his truck minutes later.

"I said you don't have to do that right now," Burwell said. "They came up behind him and put a gun to his hip."

Burwell said she wrapped his leg up until police arrive.

"He kept saying it hurts, and I said, 'It's going to hurt, it's going to hurt, but if you don't let me do what I have to do you're going to die,'" Burwell recalled.

The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

