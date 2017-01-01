2 killed in Columbus County motorcycle crash identified

Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

The State Highway Patrol has identified two people who were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Columbus County Sunday evening.

Carl Foster Jr., 51, and Patricia Wright, 52, both of Denver, NC, were on a motorcycle traveling westbound on U.S. 74 near Old Boardman Road, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Around 5:45 p.m. a pickup truck driven by Philip Smith, 71, of North Myrtle Beach, was hauling a trailer and failed to yield at a stop sign colliding with the motorcycle.

Foster and Wright died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Smith was uninjured in the crash and was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

State Highway Patrol officials said alcohol or drugs were not a contributing factor in the wreck.

