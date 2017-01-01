Wilmington's first homicide victim of 2016 remembered by family, friends

A community spent New Year's Day remembering Aljhean Williams, a 14-year-old that was Wilmington's first homicide victim in 2016. (Source: WECT)

His death rocked a community nearly one year ago. Police found 14-year-old Aljhean Williams' body on the road on Jan. 3, 2016.

"There's a lot of stuff I wanted to say that I never got to say to him," said Jahlil Hardy, a basketball teammate and friend of Williams'. "I love him, man."

Members of the Creekwood North community gathered Sunday to remember Williams and plead for change in the neighborhoods.

"These streets have an expiration date," said Carl Murphy, Williams' former basketball coach. "If you stay out here long enough, it will happen to you."

Williams was Wilmington's first homicide of 2016. He wasn't the last.

"There's two occupations that are going to be there until the day we die," said Murphy. "That's the funeral home and the barbershop business because dead people do need their hair done and we are burying our youth every day so I don't want them to be stuck in that."

Murphy was among the speakers at the gathering. His message spoke of the dangers of gang lifestyles and gun violence. Hardy listened to that message and vowed to take the advice.

"Just trying to keep everybody safe so it won't happen again to other people," said Hardy.

His promise was part of a communities pledge to make 2017 different than the tragic loss they suffered last year when Williams was taken from them too soon.

"One thing about these streets out here right now is there is death, penitentiary and drugs in it," said Murphy. "That's not a good thing and we have to change that."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.