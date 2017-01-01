Two injured in parking lot shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting on Van Campen Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 25 Van Campen Blvd. at around 2:15 a.m.

According to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay, a large group of people from the Paso Fino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge dispersed in all directions to go to their cars when officers arrived at the scene.

There was bullet damage to vehicles and shell casings were found in front of Wilmington Caskets & Urns.

A short time after officers responded to the scene, two victims were brought to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. They both had gunshot injuries.

Lindsay said a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were hit, and treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The female had non-serious injuries. The male is still being treated. He was alive as of Sunday. However, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing a male shooting in the parking lot of the lounge, but no further description is available at this time.

Wilmington Police is currently investigating this event. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department or Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.