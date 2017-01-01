Meet the first babies of 2017

Nothing quite compares to starting a new year by bringing a new life into the world!
Mason Ameil Johnson was the first baby born in 2017 at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. He made his debut at 2:13 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz. and is 21 inches long.
He was born to his mother Trinesha Johnson of Southport.
Mollie Brown was the first born at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She made her entrance into 2017 at 3:26 a.m.
She was born to parents Ashley and Jese Brown.
Welcome to the world, little ones!
