Lower Cape Fear hospice patient receives bucket list wish

A terminally ill Lower Cape Fear Hospice patient received one of his bucket list wishes on New Year's Eve. Michael Brewer's wish was to fly in a helicopter.

Brewer, 54, has been married to his wife Julie for 22 years and is the father of an 18-year-old son.

Brewer was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 2013. He was diagnosed with COPD in April 2015 and prostate cancer that metastasized to bone in October 2015.

Michael has undergone chemotherapy and other treatments to fight the diseases and manage pain. However, he has been given a terminal diagnosis and recently completed his last chemotherapy treatments. Michael became a palliative care patient in June 2016.

On Saturday, one of Michael's wishes came true when he was able to take a scenic helicopter tour with his son. They left from the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island and got a birds eye view of the local beaches.

Along with Lower Cape Fear Hospice, High Tide Helicopters and the Oak Island Airport helped to make Brewer's wish come true.

