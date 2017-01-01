'Plungin' for a Purpose' helps at-risk youth in Cape Fear region

They may not have been in school Sunday but some of the youth in the Cape Fear region got a boost in their education from brave polar plungers.

The 'Plungin' for a Purpose' event supports Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, a program that helps at-risk youth in jeopardy of dropping out of school. The organization offers resources and services for students to stay in school and excel in the classroom.

On Sunday, hundreds kick-started the new year by jumping into the ocean at Wrightsville Beach. While many wore typical bathing suits, others took it a step further. Collin Plummer found the perfect outfit during Christmas break.

"I went home for Christmas and my mother pulled this suit out of the closet and she wanted to get rid of it," said Plummer. "I was ilke 'No, I haven't seen that thing in 13 years. I'm wearing it in the ocean.'"

All proceeds from the plunge went directly to Communities In Schools of Cape Fear.

