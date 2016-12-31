Two arrested in connection with Boiling Spring Lakes attempted armed robbery

Two people were arrested in Boiling Spring Lakes in connection with an attempted armed robbery Saturday.

Police said a victim reported several subjects came to his home and knocked on the door. When he opened the door, a suspect took out and a handgun and held it to the victim's stomach.

The suspect reportedly searched the victim's pockets.

The victim was able to call 911 and all suspects ran away. Nothing was stolen and the victim was not hurt.

Officers found the suspects' car later.

Dennis Quane Cromartie, 22, was arrested and charged with:

attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a firearm by a felon

assault with a deadly weapon

Police said Cromartie was convicted in 2011 for armed robbery. He is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

Officers also charged Caitlin Denise Maynard, 18, with carrying a concealed weapon. Police said she was armed with a set of brass knuckles.

Maynard was given a custody release.

