Friends of man killed in hit and run: 'He was always full of life'

When Joshua Roydes didn't show up on time for work, his friends knew something was wrong.

"He always showed up, walked, bicycled, got a ride, he always showed up," said Darren Pope.

Pope said he drove to Roydes' house to find out where he was. On the way he passed a crime scene on side of the road off Oleander Drive.

At the time, Pope didn't know who was lying on the ground in the middle of the crime scene but later found out it was Roydes.

"It was heartbreaking," said Pope. "I figured I could have done something, why didn't I wake up early enough to go get him?"

Pope and fellow employee Brendon Chavis both said they got to know Roydes well during their time working together at Blown-Rite Insulation Inc. "He was always full of life," said Chavis. "He was a good guy, a good father, a family first person."

Roydes leaves behind four children, including a six-month-old child. Chavis said he wishes the driver knew that before hitting Roydes with their car.

"You don't know how many people depend on that man, how many kids he had who he won't ever get to see grow up and graduate and get married," said Chavis.

Chavis and Roydes remember their friend as a man full of life that loved to smile and make people laugh. They also said when he wasn't with his family or at work, he loved to fish.

The employees at Blown-Rite Insulation Inc. said they will make a memorial inside the business for Roydes so that everyone who walks in remembers the man who came to work with a smile and a willingness to help out.

