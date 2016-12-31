Fatal hit-and-run suspect released from jail

Hernan Flores-Contreras, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run who turned himself in, was released from jail on a $50,000 unsecured bond. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Department)

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run, Hernan Flores-Contreras, was released from the New Hanover County Jail Friday night.

This comes after Flores-Contreras turned himself in Friday afternoon in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Oleander Drive that killed Joshua Krag Roydes Friday morning.

According to a New Hanover County deputy, Flores-Contreras posted a $50,000 unsecured bond and was released around 10:50 p.m. Friday. He had to sign a document agreeing to appear in court on his court date. He will appear in court on Jan. 3, 2017.

Flores-Contreras has been charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and failure to maintain lane control.

Speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing.

