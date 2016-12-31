Families ring in the new year a few hours early

Families kicked off the new year a few hours early at the Children's Museum of Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Who needs to stay up late for all the glitz and glamor of a New Year's Eve countdown when you could do it 12 hours earlier?

That's just what families at the Children's Museum of Wilmington did Saturday at the annual New Year's Noon celebration.

The countdown began just before noon and when the clock struck 12, everyone threw confetti into the air and cheered.

Before the celebration, kids occupied themselves by making their own party crowns and streamers.

"We just wanted to enjoy the new year," said John Gerhardt, a father who brought his family to the event. "Being our age, we are not sure if we will make it up 'til midnight so we figured this is just as good of a way to do it with our daughter."

The Gerhardts said they are vacationing in Oak Island and wanted to find a festive event that would allow them to go to bed at a reasonable hour. It's also a big help for the parents that they didn't have to deal with messy cleanups in their house.

"Loved the confetti because we don't have to vacuum it up at home," Gerhardt said as his daughter threw a pile of confetti into the air.

