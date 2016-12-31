10-year-old boy hit by vehicle

A ten-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 17th Street and St. Andrews Drive Saturday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

A 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 17th Street and St. Andrews Drive Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m.

According to New Hanover Dispatch the boy has non-life-threatening injuries from the incident. He was complaining of femur pain and possibly has a broken leg.

Wilmington PD, the Fire Department and EMS were on the scene.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.