New year brings new goals: 2017 New Year's Resolutions

The new year brings in new goals and aspirations for many making New Year's resolutions. (Source: WECT)

It's a classic tradition this time of year, setting aside goals to accomplish as the calendars turn over to January.

The steps to achieve those goals start as soon as the ball drops in New York.

Kara Smith and her friends sat at a coffee shop in Wilmington this morning, discussing their plans for the new year.

"My husband and I bought a house a couple months ago and I changed jobs six months ago so it's felt a little chaotic just between those two things," said Smith. "Going into the new year I just want to be more organized."

Smith isn't the only one in her friend group that brought big change into their lives this year. Ali Meier says 2016 is the year she started graduate school to pursue her master's degree.

"My new year's resolution is really to commit two to three really good nights to study and to really get prepared so I can graduate on time," said Meier.

One woman will welcome the new year as she waits to welcome in a new child into her life. Christian Stallings already has a 3-year-old boy and her next child is due in April.

"My new year's resolution this year would be to just be present and attentional with my family and live in the moments and not get all caught up in the hustle and bustle of life."

All three women say achieving their high aspirations will take a lot of hard work, but they are confident they will stick with them in 2017.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.