People donate from the heart as they prepare for 2017

With the new year right around the corner, many people are saying goodbye to old valuables and donating them to charities like the Salvation Army.

Most people do it for itemized deductions on taxes, but for some, it’s a way to give to those in need.

“It appears to be an American tradition that we celebrate this great and wonderful holiday, but many times we wonder that everyone does not celebrate in the same fashion and with the salvation army we hope we can help the children especially,” said Barbara Akinwole, a donor of Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Production Supervisor Nancy Rivera says now is one of busiest times for them. They get thousands of donations a week and hundreds a day.

"People donating amazes me every day," Rivera explained. "What people will donate and give to us because they do know that there are a lot of people who do need a lot and if you ever do come downtown, you will see firsthand as to what the Salvation Army does and we do to help a lot of people it is very uplifting."

Andrew Wheeler has worked for the Salvation Army for nearly 15 years and has seen the best of donations received and given.

“A lot of stuff comes through our way, working for the salvation army changed my life, so I like working for the salvation army," Wheeler said.

Brian Friend, owner of Port City Tax and Insurance, is encouraging people to gather paper work and receipts because the time for itemized deductions is now. Make sure you keep track of all receipts especially if your donations are over $250.

