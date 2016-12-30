First at Four: Spiritual Rez show promises a reggae dance party

Spend one of the last nights of the year at a reggae dance party.

Spiritual Rez is performing in Wilmington on December 30 at The Calico Room, located at 107 S Front Street.

Ahead of their show, the band stopped by WECT's studios to talk about their music and their new album, Setting in the West.

"It's our poppiest album," Toft Willingham, the band's lead singer, said. "I love it. We love it. It's our favorite that we've done so far."

The band's sound comes out of the surf culture of Florida mixed with Hawaiian flavor, where two of the founding members hail from, including Ian Miller.

Miller said the band is about "a really good time."

"We like to have fun, we like to make the music make people have fun," he explained. "It's not just some cookie cutter songs, it's a really great time all around."

For details on tonight's show and tickets, go to http://www.spiritualrez.com/

