Water main break impacting Brunswick Co. traffic, boil advisory issued

A water main break in Brunswick County is causing system pressure and traffic issues for some in the Southport and Oak Island areas.

Authorities say the ruptured line is in the 4200 block of Long Beach Road. Oak Island officials said Long Beach Road between Fish Factory Road and Vanessa Drive has been closed. Motorists should seek an alternate route at this time.

Due to the break, customers of Brunswick County Public Utilities on Long Beach Road from the intersection of Fish Factory Road to Vanessa Drive, and Old Bridge Road from Vanessa Drive to 3926 Old Bridge Road are experiencing low pressure and outages.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria

Therefore, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advises that consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.